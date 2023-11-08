Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 970 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.38. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

