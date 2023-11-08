Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 23.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in WPP by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in WPP by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 85.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on WPP to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.67.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

