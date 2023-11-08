Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in UBS Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 78.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 68.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

