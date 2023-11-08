Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 10.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth $2,243,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 12.8% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 183,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE HMC opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.57 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HMC

Honda Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.