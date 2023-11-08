Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,546 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AON opened at $326.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.82 and a twelve month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

Read Our Latest Report on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.