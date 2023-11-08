Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 753 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 36,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,503,000 after buying an additional 50,110 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $108.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.25 and its 200 day moving average is $111.38. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $118.79. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

