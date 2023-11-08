VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 51.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICI. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VICI opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

