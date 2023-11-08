VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Shares Up 0.2%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.07 and last traded at $40.07. 568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.99.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0863 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.
