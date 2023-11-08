VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Shares Up 0.2%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.07 and last traded at $40.07. 568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.99.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0863 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.