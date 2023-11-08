Viper Energy Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,467 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 366% compared to the typical daily volume of 529 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNOM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $29.00. 81,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Further Reading

