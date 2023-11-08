Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s 5th Largest Position

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 28,192 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.2% of Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Visa were worth $94,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of V opened at $243.64 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $193.32 and a one year high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $453.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.34.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

