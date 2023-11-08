Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Position Cut by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 751,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,197 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $20,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 912.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE VSTO opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.68 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

