Visteon (VC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) recently:

11/6/2023 – Visteon was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Visteon was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/28/2023 – Visteon was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/27/2023 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $146.00 to $143.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – Visteon was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2023 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $149.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Visteon is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $123.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2023 – Visteon is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2023 – Visteon is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC opened at $116.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.25. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $108.65 and a 12-month high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $2,075,545.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at $34,691,288.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

