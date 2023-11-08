VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

VTEX Price Performance

NYSE:VTEX opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 1.21. VTEX has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in VTEX by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in VTEX by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 29,667 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in VTEX by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 61,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 39,782 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 50.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.70 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Further Reading

