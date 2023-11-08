VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $6.44. VTEX shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 177,204 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on VTEX shares. UBS Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.70 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX Stock Up 8.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Further Reading

