W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.25. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

