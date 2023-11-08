Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.93.

WBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut shares of Wallbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Wallbox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Wallbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Wallbox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Wallbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

NYSE:WBX opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Wallbox has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Wallbox by 164.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 30,828 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

