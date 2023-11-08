Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Decreased by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,776 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 4.4% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Walmart by 7,546.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after buying an additional 3,125,576 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

WMT stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $164.95. 257,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,787,592. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.17. The company has a market cap of $443.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $166.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

