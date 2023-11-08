Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,639 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $52,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Walmart by 7,546.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after buying an additional 3,125,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.88. 494,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,787,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $443.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.17. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $166.61.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

