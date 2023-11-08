Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.98

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.98 and last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Want Want China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Want Want China’s previous dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

