Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.61, but opened at $10.19. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Warner Bros. Discovery shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 8,307,934 shares trading hands.
WBD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 15.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.61.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
