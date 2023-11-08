Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2023

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.61, but opened at $10.19. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Warner Bros. Discovery shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 8,307,934 shares trading hands.

WBD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WBD

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 15.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.61.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.