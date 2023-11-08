Wasatch Advisors LP Acquires 1,953,052 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,230,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953,052 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 5.67% of BigCommerce worth $42,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter worth about $1,939,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter worth about $1,068,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 41.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter worth about $184,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIGC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BigCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 287,816 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,068,118.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,631.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BIGC stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

