Wasatch Advisors LP Acquires 34,082 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 2.25% of HCI Group worth $11,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group in the second quarter worth $501,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCI Group during the second quarter valued at $489,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in HCI Group by 70.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 195,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 81,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCI Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

HCI Group Price Performance

NYSE:HCI opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is -60.15%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading

