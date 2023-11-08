Wasatch Advisors LP Decreases Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,335,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 174,808 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.42% of CAE worth $29,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 29.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,960,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $715,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $128,206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth $60,416,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth $58,679,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth $27,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAE. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

CAE opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. CAE had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $785.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

