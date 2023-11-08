Wasatch Advisors LP Grows Holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,199,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483,470 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 14.67% of C4 Therapeutics worth $19,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 82.8% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,756 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 113.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 28,345 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 20.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCCC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $10.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.01. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 663.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

