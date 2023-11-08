Wasatch Advisors LP Has $14.60 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,086 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.15% of MarketAxess worth $14,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.27.

In related news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,245,317.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $216.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.19. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.01 and a 1 year high of $399.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.91.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.70%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

