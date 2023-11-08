Wasatch Advisors LP Has $27.71 Million Stock Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,709,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 1.71% of Viking Therapeutics worth $27,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.
Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance
VKTX opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.52. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
