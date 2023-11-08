Wasatch Advisors LP Increases Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,419 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $27,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADUS opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.51.

ADUS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

