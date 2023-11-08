Wasatch Advisors LP Makes New $36.67 Million Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 649,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,670,000. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.73% of Allison Transmission at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Allison Transmission stock opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

In other news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,112 shares of company stock worth $1,019,628 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALSN

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.