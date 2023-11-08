Wasatch Advisors LP Purchases 74,294 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $33,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $169.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.83 and a 200-day moving average of $143.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.50 and a fifty-two week high of $169.85.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.13. Veritiv had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

