Wasatch Advisors LP Reduces Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.74% of Agilysys worth $12,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 64,115 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,559,000 after acquiring an additional 389,710 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 62.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 916,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,621,000 after acquiring an additional 352,559 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Agilysys by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $87.10 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $90.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGYS

About Agilysys

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.