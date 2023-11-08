Wasatch Advisors LP Reduces Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,294 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 2.12% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $19,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 46.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 39.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HCCI shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barrington Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.50 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.