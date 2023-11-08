Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 174,913 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,205,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,913 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.74% of Global-e Online worth $49,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLBE. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 57.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLBE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Global-e Online Price Performance

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.79 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.