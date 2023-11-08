Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 219,877 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,167,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219,877 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 1.16% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $32,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $999,607.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702,335 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,117.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.04.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.64%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.18%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

