Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 23,662 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,662 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 2.49% of Transcat worth $16,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 95.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 41.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.60 and a 52-week high of $115.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.62. The firm has a market cap of $797.61 million, a PE ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on

In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $101,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,297.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 5,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $590,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,967.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $101,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,685 shares in the company, valued at $171,297.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Transcat from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Transcat from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Transcat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

