Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 26,526 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,526 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 1.50% of nCino worth $50,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in nCino during the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in nCino by 682.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after acquiring an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCNO opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $33.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens cut shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $147,615.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 388,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,596,538.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider April Rieger sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $126,315.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $147,615.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 388,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,596,538.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,240 shares of company stock worth $555,897. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

