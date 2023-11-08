Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 26,726 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,726 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $30,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,066,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,815 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $203,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 398,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,444,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 1.46. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $100.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

