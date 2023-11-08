Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 318,976 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 318,976 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $18,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 577,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 51,652 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EZPW. TheStreet cut shares of EZCORP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EZPW stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $457.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.24. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

