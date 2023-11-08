Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 504,192 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 811,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,192 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Artivion were worth $13,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Artivion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artivion Price Performance

NYSE AORT opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $17.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Artivion Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

