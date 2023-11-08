Wasatch Advisors LP Trims Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 354,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,263 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 80,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

Shares of MCFT opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $368.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.78. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.88 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MasterCraft Boat

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 132,146 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,916,462.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,001,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,171,140.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

(Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.