Wasatch Advisors LP Trims Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,264 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $46,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

DSGX stock opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average is $75.61.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $143.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

