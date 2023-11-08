Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Cut to $285.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on WAT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.50.

Shares of WAT stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.25. 61,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,334. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.07. Waters has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $353.70.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waters will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Waters

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Waters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

