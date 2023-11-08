Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,691 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.65% of Webster Financial worth $109,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 68.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 54,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,210,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,429,000 after acquiring an additional 407,469 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 204,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $327,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,726. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.32. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBS. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

