Wedbush Increases CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target to $35.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAVA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CAVA Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.

CAVA Group Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of CAVA traded down $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $31.09. 1,906,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,439. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.42.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth $27,229,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,188,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

