Wedbush Weighs in on Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of FRX opened at C$11.26 on Wednesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$9.27 and a 1 year high of C$14.41. The company has a market cap of C$299.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 74,793 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.59 per share, with a total value of C$118,920.87. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company's product candidates include PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.