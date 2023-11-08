Wedbush Weighs in on Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:FRX)

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2023

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXFree Report) – Wedbush cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of FRX opened at C$11.26 on Wednesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$9.27 and a 1 year high of C$14.41. The company has a market cap of C$299.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 74,793 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.59 per share, with a total value of C$118,920.87. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company's product candidates include PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.