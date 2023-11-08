Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pentair (PNR)

Pentair (NYSE: PNR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/26/2023 – Pentair was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/25/2023 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Pentair had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Pentair had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Pentair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pentair Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.64. 64,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,795. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $40.39 and a 1-year high of $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Pentair by 54.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Pentair by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Pentair by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

