Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ANSYS (ANSS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) recently:
- 11/3/2023 – ANSYS had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $310.00 to $290.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2023 – ANSYS had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $400.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2023 – ANSYS had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $320.00 to $332.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2023 – ANSYS had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 10/5/2023 – ANSYS is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
ANSYS Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.87. 15,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,953. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.61. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.09 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Insider Activity
In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,692 shares of company stock worth $3,870,005 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
