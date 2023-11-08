Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $15.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOST. Mizuho cut Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

TOST stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.35. 10,057,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,973,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52. Toast has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,349,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,979.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $5,072,068.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,549 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,349,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,979.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,322 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,512. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Toast by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 78.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,356,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

