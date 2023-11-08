Wells Fargo & Company Increases Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $130.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.82.

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.04. The company had a trading volume of 191,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,068. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar has a one year low of $76.79 and a one year high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.67.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.65 per share, with a total value of $101,061.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,555.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,599 shares of company stock worth $301,984 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 111.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 75,322.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after acquiring an additional 934,746 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $61,173,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,991,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

