Wells Fargo & Company Trims Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Target Price to $19.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.05.

Shares of RIVN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 41,335,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,671,355. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $35.74.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

