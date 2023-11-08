Wells Fargo & Company Trims TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Target Price to $17.00

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

TEGNA Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.75. 693,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,340. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $497,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,768.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 641.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

